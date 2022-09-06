SSUET hands over relief items to Karachi Traffic police

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology handed over the flood-relief items to the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Police Karachi Naveed Ahmad Bajwa at the flood relief camp that was set up at the SSUET Campus with the support of the traffic police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology handed over the flood-relief items to the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Police Karachi Naveed Ahmad Bajwa at the flood relief camp that was set up at the SSUET Campus with the support of the traffic police.

Convener of the Guidance Center and Advisor to the Chancellor Siraj Khalji said that administration, teachers and students of the university would continue to help the people and families affected by the recent floods, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General Karachi appreciated the efforts of Siraj Khalji and the cooperation of the university. The students of the university worked hard and their efforts were incomparable, he said.