SSUET Holds Rally To Show National Solidarity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) are proud to announce the organization of a student rally to express unwavering love for Pakistan and demonstrate solidarity in the face of external challenges.

This rally serves as a powerful manifestation of our collective national pride and resilience against Indian aggression.

Students, faculty, and staff from both institutions will gather to showcase unity, strength, and patriotism, sending a clear message of defiance and support for the country’s sovereignty.

Chancellor Sir Syed University, university officials emphasized that the youth are the true custodians of the nation's future, and their active participation in this event highlights a strong, united front against any form of hostility.

