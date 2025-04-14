SSUET Holds Session To Review Progress Of ACTIVE Project
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a session to review the progress of ACTIVE project that was attended by Dr. Enrique Nava from Spain, Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Jafar Nazir Usmani, Registrar Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Erum Akbar including deans, chairpersons and faculty members.
Addressing the session, Vice Chancellor of Mobility and International Affairs, Dr Enrique Nava, from the University of Malaga, Spain commended Sir Syed University for successfully completing the Capacity Building initiative, highlighting that the entire team deserves recognition for their commendable work. The ACTIVE Project aims to equip the next generation of innovators with essential tools to safeguard our environment and ensure a sustainable future for everyone.
A mechanism for transferring funds for the remaining projects is currently being established, as resources need to be allocated to Sir Syed University to finalize the activities.
On this auspicious occasion, Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan underscored that Sir Syed University is laying the groundwork for a new generation of engineers poised to address and overcome the environmental and climatic challenges facing Pakistan. In the rapidly changing world, we recognize that the future of our planet depends not only on technological advancements but also on the harmonious integration of these advancements with our understanding of environmental issues.
Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Jafar Nazir Usmani stated that the ACTIVE project will play a crucial role in creating the society we all desire, one where sustainability and technology coexist harmoniously. We are committed to harnessing the power of ICT to tackle the pressing environmental and climatic challenges.
Earlier, the Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir gave a comprehensive presentation on the ACTIVE project featuring its progress.
