SSUET honored with Brand of the year Award for third time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been once again bestowed with the Brand of the Year Award by the Brand Foundation for academic excellence and research development.According to press release issued by Director Information SSUET, It is the 3rd time that the university has acquired the Brand of the Year Award.

The university played an effective and significant role in transcending traditional disciplinary limitations in pursuit of intellectual fusion and developing a culture of academic enterprise and knowledge entrepreneurship.

Commenting on such an amazing achievement, Acting Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Hussain, said that it is a matter of great pride that the university secured the Brand of the Year Award 3rd time, which shows its tremendous progress in multiple directions like academics, research, knowledge areas, and co-curricular activities.