SSUET In Collaboration With IT Ministry Establishes National Ideas Bank

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:02 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) as a major partner of IdeaGist in collaboration with IT Ministry has established National Ideas Bank that has recently been launched by the President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) as a major partner of IdeaGist in collaboration with IT Ministry has established National Ideas Bank that has recently been launched by the President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

The event was attended by SSUET Vice Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Director ORIC Rabia Noor and other dignitaries and technocrats, said the statement released here on Friday.

National Idea Bank is an entry point for big and small ideas to be investigated by the universities and Sir Syed University will provide a platform through National Ideas Bank for collecting ideas, developing a sustainable business model for it, it further said.

The vision of Sir Syed University is to meet the demands of challenging times as envisioned by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan by transforming Pakistan into a knowledge-based society through some impact projects and innovation in education, research, and creativity.

The Sir Syed University is playing a leading role in national socio-economic development by meeting the challenges of modern time through creating alliances and partnerships between academia and industry.

The university's focus is on innovation, research, and commercialization with a deep sense of social and moral responsibility imbued with the Aligarh Spirit, the statement added.

IdeaGist is the world's largest virtual incubator for startup ideas, currently supporting over 2,000 ideas from more than 300 communities from all over the world. It offers a simple to follow process, templates, tools, and 100s of free resources to people with early stage ideas. IdeaGist is also a collaboration platform for people with ideas and those who are interested in new ideas. It is a place for people, communities, and companies to work together towards a better future.

