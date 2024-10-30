SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the pink ribbon campaign, the Department of Biomedical Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organized a comprehensive and informative Breast Cancer Awareness Session in collaboration with Darul Sehat Hospital. Vice Chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET), Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain was the Chief Guest.

On such a significant day, Dr. Yabinda Sahrish and Dr. Yusra Afzal of Liaquat College of Medicine & Dentistry (LCMD) provided thought-provoking and useful information about breast cancer. The event was attended by the Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, the Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, Sania Tanveer, Kinza Ali, Rabiya Asad, Daniyal Hussain, Amal Fatima including a large number of women and others. Syed Yasir Abbas Abidi provided useful information about the equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Dawood University of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain said that we know what is right and what is wrong but don’t know how to bridge this gap. Engineers are critical thinkers and analysts who know how to bridge the gap easily. If you find any abnormality, you should discuss it with your immediate family members about the disease without being shy or embarrassed. You need to break this taboo. Awareness sessions must be held in remote areas where women are unaware of their rights. You are educated people adding value to the people who already know.

You will see a real change in society only when you start taking responsibility.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Hussain said that breast cancer is a disease that can be diagnosed early because its symptoms appear on the external body. Early diagnosis of breast cancer can save the patient's life and increase the chances of survival. Timely treatment and diagnosis can save thousands of lives. The main reason for the spread of this disease in Pakistan is a lack of awareness, which causes delays in the detection of breast cancer, and most of the women approach the doctors at the late stage of the disease.

On this occasion, General Surgeon Dr. Yabanda Sahrish said that any person regardless of age and gender can be the victim of this disease. There is the best treatment for breast cancer in Pakistan. One in nine (9) women may develop breast cancer at any time. Early diagnosis can lead to better treatment.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Yasra Afzal said that women should not remain silent due to shame and social fear, but should immediately consult a doctor for the treatment of their disease because it is possible to treat it at an early stage. Don't be afraid but fight against breast cancer. A woman raises a family, and a healthy woman grows a healthy nation and society.

Earlier, presenting a welcome note, the focal person of Pink Ribbon and Chairperson of Biomedical Engineering department, Prof. Dr. Sidra Abid Syed said that our mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by creating widespread awareness among women through community engagement on prevention, early detection, and increased access to treatment.”