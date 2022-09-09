SSUET organises briefing about flood relief drive

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized a briefing for the SSUET flood relief program, in which they informed about the relief activities of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Private Secretary, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Shahbaz ur Rahman Khan said, "I will not defend the existing system because the system of the state is a continuation, a collective effort." However, he said, the people of Karachi were doing remarkable work and their efforts to help the flood victims were commendable. Despite high inflation, economic and social hardships, the people of Karachi city were generously helping the flood victims, Shahbaz ur Rehman said, adding Sir Syed University was also playing an important role in the welfare drive.

Member of the Governing Body of Pakistan Engineering Council Sindh, Engr. Muhammad Yusuf Qaimkhani said that teachers and students of Sir Syed University were worthy of praise, and were actively participating in the relief activities. He expressed the hope that all flood relief items would reach the flood victims.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that there were two reasons for climate change in Pakistan. "On one hand, the temperature of the Arabian Sea is rising rapidly, and secondly, glaciers in the north of the country are melting, which are a major source of flooding." He stressed that the National Disaster Management was formed to deal with floods, earthquake like catastrophes but no comprehensive and integrated strategy was seen.

"The conditions that prevailed during the flood of 2010 still persist due to which the destruction was more horrible than before this time," Dr Vali said, adding that there was no comprehensive planning, nor was there any effective role of the relevant institutions. The drainage system was a total failure. The purpose for which the institutions are formed should be given priority, he added.

The vice chancellor pointed out that universities need to play their role in the present perspective. He said SSUET planned to organize different seminars to highlight the issue, and how to prevent the adversities of natural disasters with collaborated efforts of other universities including NED University. Making use of modern technology and research outcomes, a comprehensive and integrated strategy should be designed to control the floodwater and divert it towards the sea while saving the population, Dr Vali Uddin suggested.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said nations were identified with the work they do for the people in bad times. Sir Syed University had established a flood relief camp to collect essential items for the flood victims, he said and added "We are collaborating with different NGOs and institutions to rehabilitate and provide cheap houses for flood victims."General Secretary of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association, Engineer Muhammad Arshad Khan said that welfare work was like worshiping and kind deeds. "God loves those who love humankind", he said, adding that the teachers and students of Sir Syed University were doing a commendable job to help the flood-affected people with full zeal and diligence.

More Stories From Pakistan

