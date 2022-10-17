UrduPoint.com

SSUET Organizes A Seminar On Sir Syed's Ideology And Its Effects

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 10:09 PM

SSUET organizes a seminar on Sir Syed's ideology and its effects

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized a seminar on the subject of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's political thoughts and its results and effects, in which international scholars shed light on the personality and services of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized a seminar on the subject of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's political thoughts and its results and effects, in which international scholars shed light on the personality and services of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Former Head of the Arabic Department of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Abu Sufyan Islahi came to Pakistan as a special guest to participate in the seminar, said a statement on Monday.

A recorded speech by Zubair Bin Umer from America was also presented on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Professor Abu Sufyan Islahi said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the leader of the entire world of Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Javaid Anwar said that knowledge means knowing the mysteries in the universe.

Development is the destiny of only those nations who give importance to knowledge and focus on acquiring knowledge.

Renowned scholar Mohammad islam Nishter said that one may disagrees with the ideas and thought of Sir Syed but it is a fact that he emerged as the greatest educationist, reformer, and visionary. Disagreement does not mean enmity; it is like seeing things from a different angle.

Presenting the vote of thanks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was undoubtedly a great visionary who created a new history in the subcontinent.

Dr. Immad ul Haq and Dr. Arshad Rizvi also spoke on the occasion.

Convener of Literary Art and Culture Forum Professor Noshaba Siddiqui conducted the event beautifully.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Vote Aligarh University Of Engineering And Technology May Muslim Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Sports bring positive changes in human health: Ros ..

Sports bring positive changes in human health: Roshan Khursheed

6 minutes ago
 Ziaullah takes notice of student killing in Lorala ..

Ziaullah takes notice of student killing in Loralai

6 minutes ago
 Yeysk Military Plane Crash Kills Two People - Russ ..

Yeysk Military Plane Crash Kills Two People - Russian Emergencies Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Coalition govt rejects demand for early elections

Coalition govt rejects demand for early elections

8 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending ..

Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending billions on PTI campaign

8 minutes ago
 Minister suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum f ..

Minister suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing next elections

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.