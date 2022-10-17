Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized a seminar on the subject of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's political thoughts and its results and effects, in which international scholars shed light on the personality and services of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized a seminar on the subject of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's political thoughts and its results and effects, in which international scholars shed light on the personality and services of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Former Head of the Arabic Department of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Abu Sufyan Islahi came to Pakistan as a special guest to participate in the seminar, said a statement on Monday.

A recorded speech by Zubair Bin Umer from America was also presented on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Professor Abu Sufyan Islahi said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the leader of the entire world of Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Javaid Anwar said that knowledge means knowing the mysteries in the universe.

Development is the destiny of only those nations who give importance to knowledge and focus on acquiring knowledge.

Renowned scholar Mohammad islam Nishter said that one may disagrees with the ideas and thought of Sir Syed but it is a fact that he emerged as the greatest educationist, reformer, and visionary. Disagreement does not mean enmity; it is like seeing things from a different angle.

Presenting the vote of thanks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was undoubtedly a great visionary who created a new history in the subcontinent.

Dr. Immad ul Haq and Dr. Arshad Rizvi also spoke on the occasion.

Convener of Literary Art and Culture Forum Professor Noshaba Siddiqui conducted the event beautifully.