SSUET organizes Certificate Distribution ceremony for the 1st batch of PM Hunarmand Pakistan Programme

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organized a certificate distribution ceremony for the first batch of students of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Programme at the campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organized a certificate distribution ceremony for the first batch of students of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Programme at the campus here.

Chief Guest on the occasion, DG NAVTTC, Sindh Region Nabeela Umer, along with Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali gave certificates to the students who successfully completed the vocational training, said a statement on Thursday.

DG NAVTTC Program, Nabeela Umer met Chancellor Jawaid Anwar and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and discussed various proposals for further improvement of the program.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar presented the memento to Nabila Umer.

Appreciating the performance of the Sir Syed University, DG NAVTTC Program, Nabeela Umer said, "The University managed this programme very efficiently and successfully.

It is highly commendable that Sir Syed University has become a valued partner of NAVTTC.

She remarked that it is for the first time that government has launched free Hi-Tec courses for the students to increase the chances of employment.

Time now demands us to focus on updating with the western world. Students are country's asset who are the main source to enhance the resources of the country.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said, "According to an estimate, only 1.5% young population of the country can avail higher education at university level due to various socio-economic reasons.

It seems that economic development can take place by promoting vocational training for the youth, especially those who are unable to get higher educations.

" He pointed out that the university seeks to integrate higher-level education and corporate sector's demands to emerge as full-fledged metropolitan university oriented to address the social, economic, environmental and technological issues.

Sir Syed University seeks to accomplish its mission in collaboration with the government and its public sector institutes.

Moreover, the university has developed good linkage with the industry.

It is, therefore, in a good position to provide internship and employment opportunities in diverse fields to its students through its partnering organizations.

Presenting the vote of thanks, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali said, "Due to the remarkable efforts made by NAVTTC, the youth of Pakistan is now capable to come up with successful stories. Today is certainly an eventful occasion because the first batch of NAVTTC from SSUET are receiving their certificates.

The students should be indebted to the government of Pakistan and especially NAVTTC for equipping them with skills that will make them stand out amongst others in practical life and future adventures.

Project Director, Dr. Tahir Fattani gave a very informative presentation. Muhammad Ali Chachar, Director NAVVTC, Azizullah Chandio, Deputy Director NAVVTC, Qadeer Sahoo, Asst. Director NAVTTC, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates amongst the students of the first batch. Director NAVTTC, Muhammad Ali Chachar also spoke on the occasion.