SSUET organizes Final Year Project Exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Centre for Guidance Career Planning & Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) on Thursday organized Final Year Project Exhibition here in which students presented their computer aided design and manufacturing projects.

The students explained it and defended it in the best possible manner.

It was whole day activity and each group of students displayed their respective projects. Final Year Project Exhibition showcased the best projects produced by the students. Altogether 100 captivating projects covering 10 disciplines were presented at the exhibition. The projects that were put on display included Plastic Bricks, Roti Plant, sports Complex, an automatic trolley for use in supermarkets, which will move along with you.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with the Deans, Chairperson, HODs, visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts done by the students. Visitors particularly the guests who were invited from notable manufacturing industries were amazed to see creativity of the young engineers.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that we are living in the era of technology. You may see flood of technology around you. Artificial Intelligence has brought a revolutionary change in the technological advancement.

Appreciating the efforts of students, he said that all ideas are adorable and students presented a fantastic array of diverse, innovative and future-orientated projects with impressive demonstration.

It shows their great talent and innovative skill. Projects underlined the university's commitment to producing graduates capable of delivering a positive impact on wider society and most of the products are of national interest. Time now demands to develop strong relations with industry.

Expressing his views regarding FYP, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the exhibition provides a platform for the students to showcase their novel projects based on innovative ideas seeking new knowledge. University prepares students in a way that they would have ability to adjust with the changing environment besides learning.

He pointed out that a well-wisher from USA showed his interest in students' projects to exhibit it in Silicon Valley.

The event was attended by the Convenor Guidance Centre, Siraj Khilji, Chairperson Computer Engineering Department and Director Guidance Centre, Dr. Shakeel, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Computer & Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Chairperson Electronic Engineering Department, Dr. Lubna Farhi, Chairperson Biomedical Engineering Department, Dr. Sarmad, Director Finance, Munaf Advani, and a large number of academia and industry persons including students.