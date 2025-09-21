SSUET Organizes Mehfil-e-Milad To Celebrate Birth Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association and Aligarh Institutue of Technology, organized a spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The event reflected on the Prophet’s (SAW) life, teachings, and enduring message of peace, compassion, justice, and unity for all mankind. The involvement and support of social activist and well-known businessman Haji Rafiq Pardesi significantly enhanced the program.
Religious scholar Allama Mufti Muhammad Yasir Barakati underscored the significance of tauheed and the commendable character of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS). He stated that to align with Allah's will, one must follow the holy prophet (SAW), reiterating that Allah express that the pathway to His love lies through adherence to beloved prophet (SAW).
He emphasized that islam is a universal religion that offers a framework for both spiritual and social freedom. The Prophet (SAW) devoted his entire life to combating injustice, unwavering in the face of oppression, and passionately advocating for the rights of the marginalized, including the poor and orphans.
On this soul-stirring occasion, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan addressed the audience by drawing attention to the foundational doctrines of Islam laid down by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
He emphasized the Prophet’s role as “Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen” (Mercy to all worlds), underscoring his devotion to promoting humanity, equality, and the worship of one true God. The Chancellor reiterated that the Prophet’s life is a living example of righteousness, moral integrity, and dedication to social justice.
Presenting vote of thanks, Chairperson of Zakir Ali Khan Foundation, Erum Akbar Ali emphasized the importance of guiding our youth to embrace the moral principles our Prophet Muhammad (SAWS) exemplified.
The renowned naat khawans Shakeel Madni, Muhammad Zain Hashmani, Asad Ayub, Abdul Haseeb, Haris Kamal, Hassan Abbas and others captivated the audience with their heartfelt recitations of naats. On this occasion the convenor of the literary, Art & Culture Forum and Chief Editor of Monthly Tehzeeb, Tariq Sabzwari, recited naat with his beautiful accent. The event was skillfully hosted by the esteemed anchor Rizwan Siddiqui.
The event concluded with heartfelt prayers for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and a renewed commitment to follow the path of the Prophet ((SAWS) in all aspects of life.
