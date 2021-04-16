SSUET organizes Orientation Session for 2nd batch of students of PM-HPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) here on Friday organized an impressive Orientation Session for the second batch of students of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (PM-HPP) at the campus.

Students were provided academic guidance at the Orientation Ceremony prior to start of regular classes.

In pursuit of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (PM-HPP), Sir Syed University had offered free vocational training in five courses that included 1) Certificate in IT (Game Development and Modelling) 2) internet of Things (IOT) System Development and Applications 3) Networking and Cloud Computing 4) Project Management Professional 5) Industrial Automation.The offer had a tremendous response.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Registrar SSUET, Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali said"Sir Syed University is ranked among the best universities of Pakistan because of the development of new ideas,new concepts, new theories and new dreams.Sir Syed University carries the name of the great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and it provides quality education to the students with updated information to face the challenges of life.

With the best and brightest surrounding at Sir Syed University, you learn from the most experienced and skilled faculty." He also reminded the students of their responsibilities, focusing on the element of attendance, interest and progress in class.

Advising students to get education with positive approach for bright future, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali extended useful suggestions to students for getting maximum benefits from this opportunity.

Program manager Engr. Noman Ali Khan appreciate SSUET for having best management. He said that all applicants were selected purely on merit.

Project Director, Dr. Tahir Fattani informed that more than 10,000 applications were received,Out of which only 350 were selected for 5 trades under the PM Hunarmand Programme. Sir Syed University has been selected for 2nd batch of students under PM Hunarmand Program for its remarkable performance, academic and vocational excellence, he added.