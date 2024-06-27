SSUET Organizes Seminar To Mark Int'l Olympic Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The Sports Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organized a seminar on International Olympic Day with renowned Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui as the Chief Guest
On this occasion, Acting Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Dr. Munawar Hussain along with Registrar Cdre. (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Javed Ali Memon and others planted saplings to promote plantation.
A walk was also arranged to highlight the importance of environmental sustainability and Olympic spirit. The event was attended by the Olympian Qamar Ibrahim, Olympian Sameer Hussain, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan, Khalid Rehmani, Shahid Masood, Ismail Shah, Hameed, Gauhar Raza, Noman Uddin Khan, Mubashir Mukhtar including a large number of students and faculty members.
Addressing the seminar, renowned Olympian and former captain of the national hockey team, Islahuddin Siddiqui, said, “I have participated in 9 Olympics in different capacities. After removing our shortcomings and flaws, we can regain our glorious position in hockey. We should work hard without being depressed because Allah does not let anyone's hard work go in vain".
He offered the students of Sir Syed University to get free training at his academy. “Children get free training in our academy, and SSUET students can take full advantage of this facility. Today's children are our tomorrow's future,” he added.
Acting Vice Chancellor of SSUET, Dr. Munawar Hussain said that the youth should pay attention to what their elders say. They must endeavor to learn from their experiences because elders are trying to save you from harm in the light of their experiences.
He pointed out that sports are very important for health. By promoting sports, we can form a healthy society. Only those who are successful in the struggle of life have good health, he added.
Earlier, presenting a welcome note, Registrar SSUET, Cdre. (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the theme for Olympic Day 2024 is "Together for a Peaceful Future." This theme emphasizes unity, collaboration, and the power of sport to bring people together across cultural, social, and geographical boundaries. The day aims to inspire individuals and communities to work together towards a peaceful and inclusive world.
