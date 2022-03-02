SSUET organizes Thalassemia Awareness Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Centre for Guidance Career Planning & Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized Thalassemia Awareness Programme at the campus here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Convener Guidance Centre, Siraj Khilji, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Director Guidance Centre, Dr. Shakeel, Dr Tabinda, Madiha Aadil, Mrs. Munira Vali Uddin (wife of Vice Chancellor SSUET), Mrs. Husna Sarfraz (wife of Registrar SSUET), and a large number of faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest wife of Governor Sindh Reema Ismail said that the Thalassemia is increasing at alarming rate in Pakistan and the main reason behind the spread of Thalassemia in Pakistan is lack of awareness.

She said that holding of such events may create awareness among people to respond appropriately for prevention and protection from the horrible disorder.

She said that raising awareness about thalassemia and its prevention through premarital screening of individuals can prove helpful in reducing the chances of its transmission to the next generation.

Emphasizing on to establishing Thalassemia Screening Camps at the universities, she told that for community engagement, efforts are made to develop liaison with the Bohra and Agha khan Community to commence a screening drive and post screening for carriers.

This progress will move ahead in various forms in the community.

She asked students to join CHECKMATE, a volunteer program for universities and colleges under the umbrella of Thalassemia Free Pakistan.

Appreciating the work of the dedicated SSUET team, she said, "The event was a well-organized and well attended program and we were impressed with these efforts to support the noble cause. Our mission is to prevent and cure Thalassemia by creating widespread awareness through community engagement on prevention, early detection and increased access to treatment." Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that this is a one of the most important issue that must be addressed at humanitarian ground at priority.

Collective effort of all NGOs and concerned organization in collaboration with the Government is necessary for eradication of the disease to form a healthy and better society.

Dr. Abdul Mateen Ansar delivered a presentation about the prevention and cure of the disease, while Thalassemia victim, Jatin Chela Ram Kewlani shared his experiences.