SSUET organizes workshop on Artificially Intelligent Transportation System

The Civil Engineering & Architecture Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology took lead in linking Road Safety with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and organized a workshop on Artificially Intelligent Transportation System at the campus

Addressing the workshop, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that according to the WHO data published in 2018, road traffic accidents deaths in Pakistan reached 30,046 or 2.42% of total deaths.

Pakistan stands 95 in the world in the ranking of road safety measures. The economically productive age groups (15 - 64 years) in Pakistan are involved in 75% of Road Crash Fatalities and Injuries. Moreover, 1,461 persons' affected due to disability from road crash injuries per 100,000 people.

Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin advised the road users to avoid reckless driving and drivers should also avoid using handphones and playing loud music while driving.

While speaking on "Karachi Road Safety Scenario and Efforts for Reducing Crash Burden" the keynote speaker, renowned Neurology and Trauma Expert, Prof. Dr. Rashid Juma, said that 90% of traffic deaths occur in low and middle-income countries.

Majority of road accidents are caused by drivers' recklessness and speed driving. Pedestrians should know the road rights and responsibilities of other road users.

He highlighted the need for policy dialog between all stakeholders affected by road crashes.

Keynote speech on Road Crash Analysis and Crashworthiness Concepts was delivered by Engr. Dr. Omer Qureshi, CEO Automotive Design and Crashworthiness Research (ADCR), Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad.

Giving a highly involved presentation, Dr. Omer Qureshi provided insight into various incidents that happened in the country with the help of scientific analysis of each of the case studies discussed.

The main thrust of his talk was crashes always leave marks behind and in-depth forensic analysis reveals the minute details of all minor factors leading to a major disaster.

He concluded by saying that the approach of crash analysis should be to make roads safer for all road users.

ITS expert from NED University Dr. Afzal Ahmed said that public transport is safer than private transport and 52% of total road accidents are caused by motorbike riders. Good Public transport system could reduce the number of motorbike riders, resulting in fewer accidents, he added.

We have heterogeneous and lane-less traffic stream. Nobody gives attention to the lateral and longitudinal gaps. Driver's behavior contributes to unsafe traffic. Dr. Afzal Ahmed shared results of using drone technology in road safety research.

Earlier, presenting the welcome address, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali said that the internet of Things (IoT) can be an important part of our life. IoT in transportation would prevent damage and mitigate accidents to make roads safer. It provides real-time data to drivers.

Engr. Murtuza Asad, The Engineering Services (TES) spoke on "Bikers as an Important Road Safety Stakeholders, while Dr. Umar Talha of SSUET spoke on A-ITS Vision and Possible Road Safety Applications.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin gave the memento to the guest speakers along with Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali.