UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSUET Participates In Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:50 PM

SSUET participates in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University on Thursday participated in the Impact Ranking 2021 for the first time and was able to feature among the 36 universities of Pakistan in the overall ranking.

The Impact Ranking evaluation uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas include research, stewardship, outreach and teaching, said a press release here.

The Times Higher education Impact Rankings measure global universities' success in delivering the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings were the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

University that could provide data on SDG 17 and at least three other SDGs was included in the overall ranking.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Sudanese Pound

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

41 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.