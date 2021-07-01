SSUET participates in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University on Thursday participated in the Impact Ranking 2021 for the first time and was able to feature among the 36 universities of Pakistan in the overall ranking.

The Impact Ranking evaluation uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas include research, stewardship, outreach and teaching, said a press release here.

The Times Higher education Impact Rankings measure global universities' success in delivering the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings were the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

University that could provide data on SDG 17 and at least three other SDGs was included in the overall ranking.