SSUET pays tributes to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, 50 lakh donation announced for its students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A thought-provoking event was organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, in which prominent scholars and researchers of the country shed light on various aspects of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's personality and services.

According to press release issued by the University here Friday, Addressing the ceremony, distinguished industrialist and social activist Bashir Jan Muhammad said, “It is a great honor for Sir Syed University who organized a wonderful event for such a great visionary leader of the subcontinent. Sir Syed’s thoughts and legacy is a beacon for us. He played a pivotal and significant role in the cultural and educational development of the Muslims in South Asia. We should improve ourselves and try to reform society in the light of Sir Syed’s doctrines. Bashir Jan Muhammad announced a donation of 50 lakhs for the students of Sir Syed University.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) and Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Jawaid Anwar, said that it was a memorable day that provided us with an excellent opportunity to recall the services of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and highlighted his contributions towards the reform of the society and Muslims of South Asia. He pointed out that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan gave new hope to the nation suffering from despair and distress, and restoring their aplomb, he motivated them to face the realities of the contemporary era and its requirements.

General Secretary of AMUOBA, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, renowned scholar Muhammad islam Nishtar, Professor Dr. Sohail Shafiq, Dr. Nigar Sajjad Zaheera and Professor Noshaba Siddiqui also addressed on this occasion.

Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association awarded gold medal to the Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Jawaid Anwar, while the shields were given to the speakers of the ceremony.