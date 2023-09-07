Open Menu

SSUET, PBGO Signs MoU For Support Academic Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:45 PM

SSUET, PBGO signs MoU for support academic activities

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Business Group Organization to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic activities among faculty and students of Sir Syed University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Business Group Organization to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic activities among faculty and students of Sir Syed University.

Areas of cooperation include joint research, Final Year Projects, seminars/workshops, an annual job fair participation, orientation/awareness sessions, job placement of young graduates, internship programs, industrial visits, etc, said a statement on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that the universities play an important role in teaching and learning, research and technology, providing professional training for high-level jobs, as well as the education necessary for the development of the personality.

President of Pakistan Business Group Organization, Naisr Shaikh said that PBGO aims to make Pakistan's economy strong and to create opportunities for Young entrepreneurs to accelerate and promote their businesses both locally and internationally.

Registrar Commodore (R) Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali SI (M) signed the MoU on behalf of Sir Syed University, while President Nasir Shaikh, signed the agreement for the Pakistan Business Group Organization.

Earlier Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehan gave an impressive presentation about Sir Syed University.

The event was attended by the Chairmen and faculty members including the Director Finance and Controller Examination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Job Young Nasir Event Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agre ..

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to reinforce service exc ..

7 minutes ago
 India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda f ..

India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda for a new world: Indian Envoy

7 minutes ago
 China's installed capacity of renewable energy see ..

China's installed capacity of renewable energy sees steady growth

11 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of ..

IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of DG PSB

11 minutes ago
 Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Veh ..

Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs 31 Million

11 minutes ago
 PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

11 minutes ago
China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan ..

China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan hits 16-year low

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game ag ..

Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game against India

8 minutes ago
 Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

8 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, sheds 50.34 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, sheds 50.34 points

8 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab announces cash award for Olym ..

Adviser to CM Punjab announces cash award for Olympian javelin thrower

8 minutes ago
 First Lady calls for global efforts to overcome me ..

First Lady calls for global efforts to overcome mental health issues in conflict ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan