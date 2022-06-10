SSUET plans to construct a new block at campus

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology is going to construct Ground plus 10-floor block.

In this regard, a presentation was given to Member of the SSUET board of Governors Sardar Yasin Malik at the university campus to highlight the construction and financial details.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali gave an elaborative presentation on the construction of the new block at the campus, featuring the developmental journey of the university.

Sardar Yasin Malik in his address said that scholarship should be given from the very beginning so that they (students) may not be deprived of education due to financial constraints and they may focus on education with full determination and dedication.

Sardar Yasin Malik assured the SSUET management that he would extend all possible support in the construction of the building.

Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that Sardar Yasin Malik is a God-fearing person with positive thinking and is fully dedicated to the promotion of education. Many institutions in Karachi are running with his support and funding. His presence has been our source of strength and we hope that his patronage and support will always be with us. The university needs his cooperation in the construction of the new building.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that efforts of Sardar Yasin Malik in the field of education and health is commendable. We always needed his guidance and advice.

The construction cost of the new block of Sir Syed University was presented to Sardar Yasin Malik for favourable consideration.

(APP)SSO