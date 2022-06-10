UrduPoint.com

SSUET Plans To Construct A New Block At Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 12:40 AM

SSUET plans to construct a new block at campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology is going to construct Ground plus 10-floor block.

In this regard, a presentation was given to Member of the SSUET board of Governors Sardar Yasin Malik at the university campus to highlight the construction and financial details.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali gave an elaborative presentation on the construction of the new block at the campus, featuring the developmental journey of the university.

Sardar Yasin Malik in his address said that scholarship should be given from the very beginning so that they (students) may not be deprived of education due to financial constraints and they may focus on education with full determination and dedication.

Sardar Yasin Malik assured the SSUET management that he would extend all possible support in the construction of the building.

Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that Sardar Yasin Malik is a God-fearing person with positive thinking and is fully dedicated to the promotion of education. Many institutions in Karachi are running with his support and funding. His presence has been our source of strength and we hope that his patronage and support will always be with us. The university needs his cooperation in the construction of the new building.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that efforts of Sardar Yasin Malik in the field of education and health is commendable. We always needed his guidance and advice.

The construction cost of the new block of Sir Syed University was presented to Sardar Yasin Malik for favourable consideration.

(APP)SSO

Related Topics

Karachi Education University Of Engineering And Technology May All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

25 minutes ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

25 minutes ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

38 minutes ago
 AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek ..

AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek international support against ..

39 minutes ago
 Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in ..

Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.