SSUET receives 'Best Engineering University in Pakistan' award

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) on Thursday received the CEO Clubs Tech Award of the Best Engineering University in Pakistan.

Federal IT and Telecom Minister, Syed Ameen ul Haq presented the award during ITCN Asia Exhibition & Conference at Karachi Expo Center.

Feeling proud on receiving the award, Chancellor of SSUET Jawaid Anwar said, "It is indeed a great honour that the university has been bestowed with this prestigious award by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide." "Sir Syed University has always strived to be progressive, adapting to advances in science, engineering, and technology, as well as business management. The university has to play an effective role and set goals that can be met with close collaboration based on the dynamics in the global context." Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said,"We are glad to receive this award, which is a great encouragement for us." "Sir Syed University has achieved tremendous progress in multiple directions like academics, research, knowledge areas and co-curricular activities.

National rankings, environmentally friendly and state-of-the facilities, growing reputation for excellence in teaching and affordable cost of education are some of the glaring attractions of SSUET," he added.

General Secretary of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said,"This award is the proof of Sir Syed University's best performance in regard of imparting education related to engineering and technology. This is a great honour for us." Registrar SSUET, Cdre (r) Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali said, "We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award which will add another feather to the university. The award gives us more encouragement, hope and drive us to go forward to deliver the best."CEO Clubs Network Worldwide is a corporate membership based international business organization with members from various industries and chapters across the globe. It focuses on connecting CEOs and Entrepreneurs to share experiences, explore opportunities and grow business locally and internationally.