SSUET secures 3rd position at Regional Round (Sindh) of Pakistan Universities Debating Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology won the third position at the Regional Round (Sindh) of the Pakistan Universities Debating Championship, organized by the HEC Regional Centre at NED University
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology won the third position at the Regional Round (Sindh) of the Pakistan Universities Debating Championship, organized by the HEC Regional Centre at NED University.
SSUET team comprising Asif, Shakeel and Jaria got the trophy and cash prize of Rs 60,000/- for securing 3rd position in the English debate. Over 172 students from 30 public and private universities of Sindh participated in Pakistan Universities Debating Championship.
Appreciating the outstanding performance of students for securing one of the top three positions in the competition, Convenor Literary Art and Culture Forum, Tariq Sabzwari said that debate competitions play a key role in cultivating essential skills such as public speaking, critical thinking, and teamwork.
Additionally, they enhance knowledge, boost confidence, and foster a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives. The influence of debate goes beyond formal contests, positively affecting both academic and professional growth by enhancing communication and decision-making skills.
