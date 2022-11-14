UrduPoint.com

SSUET Team Meets Russian Delegation For Joint Ventures

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SSUET team meets Russian delegation for joint ventures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering Technology (SSUET's) team officials, led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, visited Russian Centre of Science Culture (Friendship House) to meet the delegation of seven leading universities from Russian Federation.

SSUET team included Registrar Commodore (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans of all faculties, Chairperson Business Department, Senior Professors from Mathematics Department and Director ORIC, said a statement on Monday.

Russian delegation comprising the representatives of seven leading universities of Russia agreed upon establishing a close working relationship with SSUET Karachi and other universities of Pakistan.

The Russian delegation, led by the Vice Rector for International Affairs Prof. Dr. Artyom Yu Rykun of Tomsk State University, discussed and agreed to initiate various joint academic programs including faculty and students exchange programs, joint research publications and co-supervising PhD level research of engineering departments of the SSUET Karachi.

The visiting delegation informed the Vice Chancellor that around 400 government scholarships are available for Pakistani students every year in Russian HEIs and hoped that the number of scholarships would increase if the students from Pakistan would take interest in studying in Russia.

The Head of the Russian Centre of Science, Culture added that the Russian universities would like to initiate joint projects in the fields of engineering, computer science, business and mathematics with SSUET in the first phase and then would like to expand the collaboration in other fields including Medical Sciences which is being launched by SSUET soon.

The meaningful collaboration of SSUET with Russian Universities will surely result in the enhancement of research areas such as engineering design, environment monitoring, climate change and smart agriculture.

