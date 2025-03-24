SSUET to collaborate with Consumers Association in field of Food & Technology

Chairman of the Consumers Association, Kaukab Iqbal, held a meeting with the Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Consumers Association, Kaukab Iqbal, held a meeting with the Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan.

During the meeting, topics of mutual interest between the two institutions were discussed in detail. New opportunities and challenges in the food and technology sectors were reviewed.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan announced that Sir Syed University's participation in this year’s food and science programs would be ensured, providing students and researchers with the opportunity to gain comprehensive knowledge.

Chairman Kaukab Iqbal, while expressing his views on the educational policies of Sir Syed University and their impact, stated that this cooperation will not only benefit students but will also bring positive changes to the economy.

On this occasion, Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan assured that the university would provide full support with its resources and expertise.