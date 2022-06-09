SSUET to construct new block at the campus

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) is going to construct a ground and a 10-floor block

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) is going to construct a ground and a 10-floor block.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali gave an elaborate presentation to Member SSUET board of Governors Sardar Yasin Malik at the university campus on the construction of the new block at the campus, featuring the developmental journey of the university.

Sardar Yasin said that one should not forget one's past, and must remember the old days of poverty. "The past is a mirror of our struggle and difficult journey. Today we have more opportunities and facilities available to us than before. By using modern technology, we can lead our economy towards improvement in which education plays a central role," he said.

He suggested that students should be given scholarships from the very beginning so that they would not be deprived of education due to financial constraints and could focus on education with full determination and dedication.

Sardar Yasin Malik assured the SSUET management that he would extend all possible support in the construction of the building.

Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said, "Sardar Yasin Malik is a God-fearing person with positive thinking and is fully dedicated to the promotion of education." Many institutions in Karachi, he said, were running with his support and funding. His presence had been a source of strength, he said, and hoped that Sardar Yasin's patronage and support would always be with them.

The university needed his cooperation in the construction of the new building, he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that efforts of Sardar Yasin Malik in the field of education and health were commendable. "We have always needed his guidance and advice," he said.

The estimated cost of construction was presented to Sardar Yasin Malik for his kind consideration.