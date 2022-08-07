UrduPoint.com

SSUET To Host Hockey Event Under PM Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC's) Director Sports Javed Ali Memon has said that Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) will host the hockey event of Prime Minister's Youth Programme-Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Girls and Boys.

Director Sports Sir Syed University Mubbashir Mukhtar will be the National Coordinator for this event, according to a communique here on Sunday.

Javed Ali Memon chaired a meeting at SSUET with sports directors of different universities and Director Physical Education of Colleges. Hockey Olympian Hanif Khan and Convener Sports SSUET Qazi Nasar also attended the meeting,besides them Basit Ansari, Rashid Qureshi from University of Karachi, Azmat Pasha of Tabani College, Shaheen Fatima, Rafat Jahan and Majida Hameed, Junaid Khan of Lasbela University and representatives of 36 universities and colleges also attended the meeting while Director Sports of several universities from other cities joined online.

Javed Memon said that the purpose of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is to promote national sports and to highlight the importance of sport in educational institutions.

The trials will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur from August 15.

Javed said that players from 15-25 years of age will be eligible to participate in the trials.

There will be 25 different regions of the country where the trials will be conducted.

