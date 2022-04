SSUET to remain close for ten days on Eid account

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) on Tuesday announced that it shall remain closed from April 29 to May 8, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) on Tuesday announced that it shall remain closed from April 29 to May 8, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The university will resume on May 9.