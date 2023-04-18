UrduPoint.com

SSWMB Approves Assessment Analysis For Extending Waste Collection System To Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 11:08 PM

SSWMB approves assessment analysis for extending waste collection system to Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, on Tuesday, decided to carry out an assessment and analysis for the execution of a comprehensive system of collection and disposal of solid waste in Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, on Tuesday, decided to carry out an assessment and analysis for the execution of a comprehensive system of collection and disposal of solid waste in Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The decision was taken in the 19th board meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) held here with Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in chair.

The LG minister, at the occasion, said that district headquarters and other cities of Sindh such as Sanghar, Khairpur Mirs, Dadu and Sehwan should also be included in the analysis so that solid waste management system could be extended to other major cities of Sindh for improvement of sanitation situation throughout the province.

The board approved the agenda item regarding sending sanitary staff working with the board back to their parent departments to meet the shortage of staff in District Municipal Corporations.

After the return of sanitary workers, supervisors and other staff working in SSWMB to their concerned departments, the private front-end collection companies would recruit staff for the cleaning work as per the contract.

The board also decided to hire an external audit firm to ensure transparency in the SSWMB while approval was also granted for issuing new tenders for cleaning in South District, starting process of new tenders for garbage collection from District East and initiating landfill site operation by GTS for South, East, West and Malir districts of Karachi.

The Board directed the concerned company to take immediate steps for providing space for the study at the landfill site for Waste to Energy initiative while HR committee was instructed to submit recommendations to increase the salaries of contract employees at the earliest.

The participants were briefed about the implementation of decisions of the previous board meeting and informed that the company has started operations in Hyderabad and Sukkur in a phased manner while 20 employees were sent for pilgrimage in the current year in light of the decision regarding facilitating non-Muslim community employees.

Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Moazzam Ali Shah, MD SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Additional Commissioner I Syed Attaullah and other officials and board members attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Company Hyderabad Sukkur Nasir Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Malir SITE Imtiaz Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to f ..

Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to facilitate businesses, exports

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged ..

Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged Subversion for Iran

1 minute ago
 Hindu leaders' blasphemous words against Harmain A ..

Hindu leaders' blasphemous words against Harmain AL-Sharifain, Baitullah not acc ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage celebrates World He ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage celebrates World Heritage Day

24 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund, UNIDO increase cooperation to advance c ..

OPEC Fund, UNIDO increase cooperation to advance clean energy transition

24 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu National Team gears up for Grand Prix Pa ..

Jiu-Jitsu National Team gears up for Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.