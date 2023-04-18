SSWMB approves assessment analysis for extending waste collection system to Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, on Tuesday, decided to carry out an assessment and analysis for the execution of a comprehensive system of collection and disposal of solid waste in Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, on Tuesday, decided to carry out an assessment and analysis for the execution of a comprehensive system of collection and disposal of solid waste in Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The decision was taken in the 19th board meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) held here with Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in chair.

The LG minister, at the occasion, said that district headquarters and other cities of Sindh such as Sanghar, Khairpur Mirs, Dadu and Sehwan should also be included in the analysis so that solid waste management system could be extended to other major cities of Sindh for improvement of sanitation situation throughout the province.

The board approved the agenda item regarding sending sanitary staff working with the board back to their parent departments to meet the shortage of staff in District Municipal Corporations.

After the return of sanitary workers, supervisors and other staff working in SSWMB to their concerned departments, the private front-end collection companies would recruit staff for the cleaning work as per the contract.

The board also decided to hire an external audit firm to ensure transparency in the SSWMB while approval was also granted for issuing new tenders for cleaning in South District, starting process of new tenders for garbage collection from District East and initiating landfill site operation by GTS for South, East, West and Malir districts of Karachi.

The Board directed the concerned company to take immediate steps for providing space for the study at the landfill site for Waste to Energy initiative while HR committee was instructed to submit recommendations to increase the salaries of contract employees at the earliest.

The participants were briefed about the implementation of decisions of the previous board meeting and informed that the company has started operations in Hyderabad and Sukkur in a phased manner while 20 employees were sent for pilgrimage in the current year in light of the decision regarding facilitating non-Muslim community employees.

Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Moazzam Ali Shah, MD SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Additional Commissioner I Syed Attaullah and other officials and board members attended the meeting.