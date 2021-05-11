SSWMB chief visits districts to inspect cleanliness arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Zubair Channa Tuesday paid a detailed visit of districts South, West, East and Malir and inspected the sanitation arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr.

He visited mosques, Eidgahs and others in detail in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr and inspected the cleanliness situation and issued necessary directives on the spot to ensure cleanliness.

On the occasion, MD SSWMB Zubair Channa discussed details of sanitation arrangements with the residents and shopkeepers of the areas.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure proper cleanliness around the mosques, Eidgahs and other relevant areas.

He ordered lifting garbage from surroundings of all mosques and Eidgahs besides also spraying lime.

Zubair Channa instructed to place additional containers where more garbage was being generated. He said that special teams of sanitary workers and other staff would be deployed.

All Chinese and local contractors were asked to continue uninterrupted work during the Eid holidays to lift trash.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to all concerned officers to ensure that contractors lift the trash from houses during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, clean garbage bins and containers daily, and transportation of garbage to landfill site will also continue as usual.

Besides officers have been strictly directed to timely resolve public grievances.

SSWMB Chief Zubair Channa said that month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr were very sacred for the entire Muslim Ummah.

It was our duty to provide them complete relief and maintain the standard of cleanliness.

During the visit, SSWMB MD was accompanied by Executive Director (Operations) Tariq Nizamani, concerned Deputy Directors and officials of the Chinese company.