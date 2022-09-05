UrduPoint.com

SSWMB, Chinese Companies Take Steps To Provide Relief To Flood-affected People In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 08:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Chinese companies are jointly taking steps to help the citizens in flood-affected areas in Sindh.

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa and on the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh in this regard chaired a meeting of the officials concerned here on Monday, said a statement.

The meeting decided that relief goods will be delivered to three rain-affected districts in Sindh.

On this occasion, CEO of Hangzhou Company Peng, CEO of Ganzo Company Liu, Manager of Kanji Company and other officers were present on the occasion.

It was decided in the meeting that after completing all the arrangements, relief goods will be dispatched to the affected areas by Thursday morning.

The MD SSWMB highly appreciated the commitment of Chinese companies and said that in this difficult time, Chinese companies are standing with us and are supporting step by step in welfare work.

As many as 800 ration packets, mosquito nets, lotions and other essential items will be provided in the three districts.

Changi Kanji Company in Sanghar District, Hangzhou Company in Nowshehro Feroze District and Genso Company in Nawab Shah District will provide the goods while these goods will be distributed to the flood affected areas by the Deputy Commissioner of each district.

