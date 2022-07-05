SSWMB declares emergency in wake of rain forecast

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Tuesday said that emergency will remain in force in the wake of expected rains and arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Tuesday said that emergency will remain in force in the wake of expected rains and arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that SSWMB has been deployed staffers for drainage of water from the roads after the rain on Tuesday, said a statement.

The drainage work was carried out in a timely manner while the SSWMB's staff would be deployed in shifts to respond public complaints.

Zubair Channa has said that the private companies and concerned staff should not be negligent and pick up garbage in time.

In addition, the work of drainage of water through de-watering machines will continue and all the staff will be present in the field.

It was also directed to ensure timely redressal of the complaints received from the citizens. Teams are mobilized to provide relief to the citizens.

The public is urged to register their complaints through the Complaints Centers Head Office's WhatsApp no. 03181030851, Landline No. 99333702 and Complaints App (SSWMB Complaints Karachi).