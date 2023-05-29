SSWMB devises strategy removal of offal during Eid-ul-Azha

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 10:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), on Monday, devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure cleanliness especially removal of offal of sacrificial animals during Eid-al-Azha.

The strategy include setting up collection points, effective mobilisation of vehicles and staff and preparing trenches to dispose off offal of sacrificial animals along with ensuring usual waste collection operations without any interruption, said a news release issued here.

The Managing Director SSWMB, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting of the board held here to review and finalise arrangements in the regard, also directed to prepare alternate plan B for ensuring cleanliness in surroundings of Eidgahs, Masajid, and Eid prayers places before Eid and to deal with any emergency situation in view of potential rains.

The concerned officers and officials of private companies while briefing the meeting on contingency plan informed that around 85 collection points would be set up across the metropolis.

They further informed that 16 collection points would be set up in District East, 13 in District South, 21 in District Central, 9 in West, 6 in Malir, 11 in Kemari and 15 collection points to be set up in Korangi District.

Over 24366 staff would be deployed for 4-day Eid cleanliness operations while around 6802 vehicles would be used for carrying and disposing off the offal.

A total of 17 trenches will be prepared for burying the offal, among them 9 trenches would be prepared at Jam Chakro landfill site, 6 trenches at Gondar Pass and 2 trenches at Sharafi GTS.

The MD directed to ensure availability of all the machinery, and arrangements of lime, water and lighting at collection and dumping points. He further instructed that routine garbage collection must be kept continue along with Eid operation without interruption and complaint centres in all the zones should be kept functional as well.

Imtiaz Shah said that providing relief to the public on Eid-ul-Azha in coordination with all local bodies and other relevant agencies was top priority

