UrduPoint.com

SSWMB Facilitates Chehlum Participants At Route Of Main Procession

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:20 PM

SSWMB facilitates Chehlum participants at route of main procession

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tuesday extended facilities to the mourners at the route of main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Tuesday extended facilities to the mourners at the route of main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The sanitary workers carried out collection of garbage, cleaning around the Imam Bargahs, mechanical sweeping, washing of roads and spraying of lime on the route of the procession.

Officials along with other staffers of SSWMB also performed duties on the occasion.

In addition to cleaning, drinking water and cold drinks were also served to the mourners of the procession.

On the direction of SSWMB managing director Zubair Channa, staffers were also assigned to perform cleaning of roads till night after the procession end.

Related Topics

Sindh Water

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

13 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

13 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

13 minutes ago
 Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

1 hour ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.