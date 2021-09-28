SSWMB facilitates Chehlum participants at route of main procession

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tuesday extended facilities to the mourners at the route of main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Tuesday extended facilities to the mourners at the route of main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The sanitary workers carried out collection of garbage, cleaning around the Imam Bargahs, mechanical sweeping, washing of roads and spraying of lime on the route of the procession.

Officials along with other staffers of SSWMB also performed duties on the occasion.

In addition to cleaning, drinking water and cold drinks were also served to the mourners of the procession.

On the direction of SSWMB managing director Zubair Channa, staffers were also assigned to perform cleaning of roads till night after the procession end.