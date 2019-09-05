SSWMB finalizes arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has finalized arrangements for ensuring cleanliness particularly in surroundings of Imam Bargahs and on routes of processions in compliance with the directives of its Managing Director Dr. A. D Sajnani.

According to a statement on Thursday, the spraying of lime was being ensured at all venues of Majalis and Muharram procession routes.

The cleanliness job was being carried out as per the contingency plan while routes of processions in district East, South and Malir were cleared.

The SSWMB staff would remain present on the routes of processions to ensure cleanliness. All the Chinese contractors have been asked to ensure lifting of garbage from surroundings of Imam Bargahs and processions routes besides routine job.

The SSWMB have also activated the complaint centers. The board's staff would coordinate with the DMCs.

Provincial waste management board has advised citizens to register their complaints on Whatsapp no: 0312-2847607 or on official Facebook page of the body i.e. Sindh Solid Waste Management official.

