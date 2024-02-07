SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate voters

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), has finalized cleaning work around 4492 of 5180 polling stations in seven districts of Karachi, to facilitate the voters during polling for February 8 elections
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), has finalized cleaning work around 4492 of 5180 polling stations in seven districts of Karachi, to facilitate the voters during polling for February 8 elections.
The cleaning around remaining polling stations will continue till late Wednesday night, and all dustbins will be cleared to facilitate the voters, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.
The cleaning and sprinkling of limestone around all the polling stations is being carried out on the directives of Managing Director SSWMB Seemuddin Meerani.
Meanwhile, Meerani has directed the officers to ensure the attendance of sanitary workers and other required staff as per requirement. Apart from this, additional staff has also been appointed for ensuring cleaning on the election day, he added.
The MD SSWMB has directed all officials of private contractors to ensure cleanliness of all roads and clear garbage containers.
