SSWMB garbage collection, sanitation operation inaugurated in Gulberg, Liaquatabad zones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, inaugurated on Friday, door to door garbage collection and sanitation operation in Gulberg and Liaquatabad zones of Karachi Central District.

Under the vision of "Clean Karachi" garbage collection and sanitation operation by Sindh Slid Waste Management board has already underway in North Nazimabad zone of central district and 2 more zones were inaugurated on the day while the work would also start in New Karachi zone next month, Nasir Shah said while speaking at the occasion.

Former Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Asim Hussain, Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Chana, Secretary local government Syed Najam Shah, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim, CEO Genzhu, Liu Tao, a large number of dignitaries and public were present at the occasion.

The minister said that development schemes worth Rs.10 billion were in progress in central district and Rs.2.5 billion have been provided for the repair of roads and streets in Karachi while more steps were being taken for effective fumigation.

Appreciating MD Zubair Ahmed Channa and his team, Shah said that SSWMB was doing good work that would further improve the sanitation situation in Karachi.

He said that development works have been frozen due to rains and flooding situation in all districts except Karachi and the same would be resumed as water recedes in affected areas.

Responding to a query, Nasir Shah said that fumigation was started on directives of CM Sindh to deal with issue of mosquitoes and acquiring services of private companies for the purpose was also under consideration.

Zubair Ahmad Channa informed that modern technology has been introduced in Korangi and Central District that would ensure elimination of garbage pits and 650 to 700 small and large machines to be used for the central district including mini dumpers, rickshaws, compactors and PCTS.

The collected waste material would be compressed inside the PCTS having a capacity of processing 20 to 25 tons, he added.

In other details, a special team of sanitary workers has been formed to clean the small streets of Liaquatabad and garbage was being collected from all the houses free of charge.