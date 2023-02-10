UrduPoint.com

SSWMB, HCSTSI Express Concern Over Disposal Of Medical Waste

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 06:57 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry while expressing concern over the disposal of medical waste into municipal waste have agreed to contact with officers concerned for resolving the issue.

It has been decided on Friday during a meeting with the Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by its President Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani.

The meeting observed that the management of private hospital were disposing the medical waste into municipal waste which posed a threat to the environment. The management of these private hospitals would be approached with a request to avoid such practices for the interests of the citizens.

Similarly, the meeting agreed that the disposal of the sludge from sewerage lines was the responsibility of WASA therefore the management concerned should take responsibility of maintaining the sewerage system.

Regarding the complaint of non maintenance of Latifabad Park, the Managing Director SSWMB assured the HCSTSI delegation that the number of sanitary staff would be enhanced to address this issue. He also assured the enhancement of resources for door to door collection of waste adding that the process of collecting waste from industrial area would also be started soon.

The HCSTSI delegation assured the Managing Director SSWMB for full cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

