SSWMB ,KATI agree on solid waste management system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, and Sindh Solid Waste Management board have agreed upon to form a mechanism of solid waste collection form Korangi industrial area.

Managing Director SSWMB, Zubari Chana visited KATI and discussed with the business community the proposals regarding solid waste collection from KIA, said KATI statement here on Tuesday.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman, Chairman and CEO, Korangi Industrial and Trading Estate, M.Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif, Vice President Nighat Awan, fomer presidents Masood Naqi Danish Khan participated in the discussion on the issues related to collection and disposal of solid wastate management in the industrial and tradating zone.

As a result, the both sides agreed upon to form a mechanism for garbage and waste collection from industries to dispose it into GTS. It was also decided that after mutual consultation, a memorandum of understanding would be signed to put the mechanism in place.