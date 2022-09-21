UrduPoint.com

SSWMB, KMC Ccarry Out Fumigation In Six Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SSWMB, KMC ccarry out fumigation in six districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) jointly completed the fumigation in six districts of the metropolis during the last two weeks.

The fumigation was carried out in South, East, West, Keamari, Central and Malir while the campaign was underway in the district Korangi, said a spokesman of SSWMB on Wednesday.

The KMC and SSWMB vehicles were used during the campaign and fumigation was ensured in all UCs.

Further measures were being taken to eliminate flies, mosquitoes and dengue virus after the rains.

The work was underway to collect garbage from the lanes of Liaquatabad District Central. All the companies working for collection of garbage were directed to speed up the garbage collection.

