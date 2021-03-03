SSWMB launches door-to-door garbage collection in district South

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Wednesday launched door-to-door garbage collection operation in the district South here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) on Wednesday launched door-to-door garbage collection operation in the district South here.

The operation of door-to-door garbage collection was launched on the directives of Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa, said a statement.

The officials of Solid Waste and the contractor concerned were working to create awareness among the masses about the door-to-door garbage collection.

The officials also went door-to-door to meet the residents and provided them pamphlets as well as information on how to keep garbage in bags outside the house.

They explained to the citizens how they would cooperate and instead of throwing the garbage in the open, they should put it in bags outside the house from where the staff would take the garbage. Therefore, the cooperation of the citizens was imperative in that regard.

Meanwhile, Zubair Channa appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the SSWMB staff and keep garbage outside the house, at the time they were being told.

He said that the cleanliness of the city was not the responsibility of any single individual or institution and we all have to act jointly for the purpose.