SSWMB Lifts 60,600 Tons Entrails Of Sacrificial Animals During Three Days Of Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

SSWMB lifts 60,600 tons entrails of sacrificial animals during three days of Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SWMB) on Friday said that over 60,600 tons of garbage and offal of sacrificial animals were shifted to landfill sites during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The offal of the sacrificial animals were safely buried in the trenches established at the landfill sites, said a statement issued here.

Provincial Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with MD SSWMB Zubair Channa also visited different areas including the districts South and East to inspect the cleaning and offal lifting activities in connection with Eid-ul-Azha operation.

MD Solid Waste has directed the officials concerned to clear all the collection points by the Friday evening and also ensure spraying lime and disinfectants, after cleaning.

The trenches have also been set up at landfill sites of Jam Chakra, Gond Pass and Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) Sharafi for burial of the offal of sacrificial animals.

As many as 80 collection points were set up to collect the offal for onward shifting to the landfill sites by dumpers, loaders and trucks, on-time.

