SSWMB Marks Sanitation Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa, events were organized in all the districts on the occasion of Sanitation Day to pay homage to the services of the sanitation staff.

Cakes were cut in the events and flowers were presented to the employees, said a news release on Friday.

MD SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Channa also cut the cake with United Workers Union President Zulfiqar Ali Shah and staff at the SSWMB head office. Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

SSWMB chief said the services of sanitary workers were commendable and they were always at the forefront in every emergency. They sacrifice their holidays and their festivals so that our city stay clean.

Employees are the backbone of any organization and the secret of success of any organization depend on a good working team, he said.

MD SSWMB concluded that sanitation staff's role in the cleanliness of the city was paramount and we must recognize their services at all levels.

