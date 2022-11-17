SSWMB meeting held to discuss the collecting, disposal of waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) here on Thursday discussed the operational issues of collecting and disposal of waste from the commercial markets and densely populated areas with narrow streets in Latifabad.

The board's Executive Director Operations Nisar Ahmed Soomro chaired the meeting which was also attended by the business community of Latifabad.

The board assured the traders that the solid waste from their areas would be collected on a regular basis.

Syed Khurrum Shah, Chairman Latifabad Tajir Itehad, led the delegation which also included the association's other office bearers Shahid Khan Ghori, Agha Mazher and Nadeem Mughal.