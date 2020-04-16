UrduPoint.com
SSWMB Performs Chlorine Spray To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), is performing chlorine spray on daily basis in different areas of the districts East, South and Malir - Karachi as a precautionary measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

Spray is being conducted with bowser on the main streets while 16-litre bottles of chlorine and other chemicals are being used for spray at the doors and windows of the houses situated in the lanes, said a statement on Thursday.

Managing Director SSWMB Asif Ikram said that all out efforts are being made by the SSWMB to provide relief to the masses and ensure cleanliness in all areas.

He appealed to the masses to keep garbage in plastic bag and put it at the designated place for its further shifting to the garbage transfer stations and disposal to landfill sites.

He also directed the officials concerned to perform duties with devotion and further improve cleaning in their respective areas.

