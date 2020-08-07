UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSWMB Performs De-watering After Rain In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

SSWMB performs de-watering after rain in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) has declared emergency in the Board in wake of heavy rain forecast by the Met Office and mobilized its staffers for drainage of rain water from major streets in the metropolis.

The staffers of SSWMB is busy in dewatering on the direction of Managing Director, SSWMB, Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, said a statement on Friday.

He also directed to keep the complaints centers active in different shifts for drainage of rain water in East, South and Malir districts. After the monsoon rains on Thursday, the teams of SSWMB immediately started de-watering from the roads which continued till late night and the main streets were immediately cleared.

The MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar also inspected the sanitation and drainage works after rain.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar directed the concerned officers on the spot to carry out their duties to provide relief to the people in the rain season along with lifting the garbage.

He also issued directions for the convenience of the public, the complaints centers in the district East 021-35314171, 021-35314172, district South 021-32744473, 021-32744474, for Malir district 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, head office WhatsApp no 0318-1030851 and phone no 021-99333702 will remain active, where the staff will immediately provide details to the concerned officers for redressal of complaints.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Malir From WhatsApp Rains

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

48 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

57 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.