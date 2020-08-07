SSWMB performs de-watering after rain in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) has declared emergency in the Board in wake of heavy rain forecast by the Met Office and mobilized its staffers for drainage of rain water from major streets in the metropolis.

The staffers of SSWMB is busy in dewatering on the direction of Managing Director, SSWMB, Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, said a statement on Friday.

He also directed to keep the complaints centers active in different shifts for drainage of rain water in East, South and Malir districts. After the monsoon rains on Thursday, the teams of SSWMB immediately started de-watering from the roads which continued till late night and the main streets were immediately cleared.

The MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar also inspected the sanitation and drainage works after rain.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar directed the concerned officers on the spot to carry out their duties to provide relief to the people in the rain season along with lifting the garbage.

He also issued directions for the convenience of the public, the complaints centers in the district East 021-35314171, 021-35314172, district South 021-32744473, 021-32744474, for Malir district 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, head office WhatsApp no 0318-1030851 and phone no 021-99333702 will remain active, where the staff will immediately provide details to the concerned officers for redressal of complaints.