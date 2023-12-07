Open Menu

SSWMB Performs Washing Of Roads, Removal Of Garbage

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 11:55 PM

SSWMB performs washing of roads, removal of garbage

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB)'s staffers performed washing of M.A.Jinnah Road, and Saddar Road besides, cleaning of green belts and footpaths, on the direction of Managing Director SSWMB Naseemuddin Mirani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB)'s staffers performed washing of M.A.Jinnah Road, and Saddar Road besides, cleaning of green belts and footpaths, on the direction of Managing Director SSWMB Naseemuddin Mirani.

Meanwhile, the MD SSWMB paid a visit to all the districts and directed the staffers to clear more garbage collection points, said a statement on Thursday.

He inspected the cleaning work by visiting the various districts as roads washing and mechanical sweeping activities were being carried out in many districts.

