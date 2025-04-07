SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) envisaged a environment friendly livestock waste to energy initiative in Bhains Colony area of Karachi for utilization of animal dung for production of Biogas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) envisaged a environment friendly livestock waste to energy initiative in Bhains Colony area of Karachi for utilization of animal dung for production of Biogas.

The Cattle colony- generally known as Bhains (buffalo) Colony- is one of the largest such settlements across the world with approximately 800,000 to 1 million livestock and producing nearly 6,000 tons of animal waste each day.

The project aimed at reducing pollution and promoting eco-friendly waste recycling will be implemented by the SSWMB in collaboration with the Bhains Colony Dairy Association that sees the project as an efficient solution to the long standing challenge of disposal of enormous quantities of the animal waste on a daily basis.

The Managing Director SSWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani, held on Monday a meeting with the representatives of the Bhains Colony Dairy Association that was also attended by the Chairman Union Council Cattle (Bhains) Colony-3 Javed Kaku, Director Environment, Deputy Director of District Malir, and representatives from private companies Aysis International and Hangzhou International.

Tariq Nizamani emphasized the importance of implementing measures to safely dispose of garbage and animal waste and termed it essential for protecting the city, its drainage systems, and the sea from pollution.

A private company has successfully completed a pilot project in District South, where they installed a bio-dome to generate bio gas and the efforts were underway to expand this initiative across all districts, he stated, adding that Bhains Colony in District Malir is the largest buffalo colony in the world and a project is in the pipeline to process the animal dung generated here and convert it into biogas, contributing to a cleaner city environment.

The representatives of the dairy farmers informed the meeting that there are approximately 800,000 to 1 million livestock in the area, producing nearly 6,000 tons of animal waste each day. The largest slaughterhouse is also located in the district Malir of Karachi.

They praised the board's initiatives and stated that converting this waste into biogas would not only help reduce pollution but also promote the efficient use of waste as a renewable energy source.

The Association expressed its full cooperation and acknowledged that animal waste disposal has been a long standing challenge for Bhains Colony’s administration and this initiative will provide much needed relief to the area.

In the meeting, it was decided that private companies collaborating with SSWMB will soon submit detailed proposals and with consensus of all stakeholders, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed shortly to formally initiate the project.

The Managing Director, according to a statement issued here, also visited land adjacent to Bhains Colony, which is owned by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). This site is being considered for the installation of a proposed biogas plant.