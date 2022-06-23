SSWMB remains active to facilitate people during rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The staff of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) remained active on the occasion of the first rain of pre-monsoon on Wednesday night and physical presence of all staff is being ensured in the field for timely redressal of the complaints.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa visited different areas at night and inspected the drainage arrangements, said the SSWMB spokesperson on Thursday.

The officers and staff of the SSWMB made immediate arrangements and carried out the drainage work on time.

The officers along with staff remained on the roads till late at night. Several roads have been cleared after drainage while emergency was declared to cope with the situation in case of more rains.

The MD Solid Waste has directed the officials concerned for timely collection and sweeping of garbage in the districts South and Central and said that private contractors should not be negligent and pick up garbage in time.

Meanwhile, the staff carried out drainage work with brush and broom while dewatering machines were also used to remove water from some places in districts East, South, Malir, Kemari, West, Korangi and Central after rain on Wednesday night. Teams were also mobilized to provide relief to the citizens.

The public is urged to register their grievances through the SSWMB's complaints centres at head office's WhatsApp no. 03181030851, Landline no. 99333702 and Complaints App (SSWMB Complaints Karachi).