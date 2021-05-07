SSWMB reviews garbage lifting, transfer from city to landfill sites

Executive Director Operations, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Tariq Nizamani convened a meeting of representatives of civic agencies in Karachi, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Executive Director Operations, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Tariq Nizamani convened a meeting of representatives of civic agencies in Karachi, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ED Operations said that the city could not be cleansed unless all the agencies were on one page.

He said that around 9000 tons of garbage is being transferred to the landfill sites daily. However, we do not have proper information about the status of 4,000 to 5,000 tons of garbage which is being managed by other civic agencies therefore, all the agencies should provide plans for garbage collection in their respective areas, he said.

He further said that all civic agencies should dispose of garbage at the designated garbage transfer station and landfill sites of SSWMB.

He further said that garbage should not be burnt or dumped in the sea but a system should be set up so that all garbage be shifted to the landfill site.

He suggested that the concerned contractors be asked to obtain a computerized slip from the landfill site and submit it to the company, while the company would pay the contractors on the basis of this slip to ensure transparency in the whole process.

He clarified that dumping of garbage in open space is illegal and it is a crime. Therefore, it is very important to take steps to keep the environment free from pollution.

All the participants on the occasion assured that they will work according to the rules and procedures of the SSWMB and garbage would be shifted to the GTS and landfill sites.

Representatives of Faisal Cantonment board, JPMC Hospital, Site Limited, Pakistan Railways and others were also present.