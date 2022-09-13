SSWMB, SITE Association finalize cleaning arrangements for Industrial area

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Sindh Industrial Trading Estates (SITE) Association of Industries and limited on Tuesday finalized necessary arrangements for cleaning and garbage collection in SITE Industrial area

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa chaired a meeting in this regard, said a statement.

The meeting decided that pamphlets will be distributed in all the factories in the SITE Association to create awareness about importance of cleaning and operations.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, SITE Association President Abdul Rasheed, Senior Vice President Riazuddin, Member Salim, and other officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting decided that garbage would be collected from all factories located on Road No.

10 Diamond Factory Road and Road no.4 Moin Akhtar Road in the SITE Industrial area.

Staff and modern compactors will be used for front-end garbage collection operation.

The operation will start from 4pm to continue till 10pm daily, while the sweeping of the roads would be performed in the morning.

MD SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Chana said that they will extend the cleaning services in the entire city respectively; as steps are being taken for continuous improvement.

On this occasion, the officials of SITE Association of Industries and Site Limited assured full cooperation and said that the initiatives of SSWMB are commendable and the departments concerned are fully satisfied with the measures taken to keep the city clean and pollution-free.