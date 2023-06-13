UrduPoint.com

SSWMB Starts Campaign To Sensitise Citizens About Precautionary Measures

Published June 13, 2023

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) set up camps in all operation zones of Karachi to ensure swift arrangements for dealing with any emergency situation arising from potential heavy rains and winds due to 'Biparjoy' cyclone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) set up camps in all operation zones of Karachi to ensure swift arrangements for dealing with any emergency situation arising from potential heavy rains and winds due to 'Biparjoy' cyclone.

Besides operational arrangements, SSWMB initiated an awareness campaign as well to sensitise the citizens about precautionary measures to prevent themselves from any untoward situation during the cyclonic storm.

According to a statement issued here by SSWMB, on the instructions of the Managing Director Imtiaz Ali Shah, officials of the board distributed informative pamphlets among the citizens and informed them about precautionary measures.

The MD SSWMB has already imposed an emergency and all the officials of the board and contractors were directed to keep their staff, equipment and machinery in a ready position to deal with any emergency situation.

SSWMB have formed teams to carry out the stormwater drainage work in a timely manner while teams would also be deployed to open the choke points.

The board officers, operation staff and contractors would be in close coordination while working liaison would also be maintained with local government institutions and other relevant bodies.

Imtiaz Ali Shah instructed in-charge command and control and the complaints centre to deploy staff in three shifts to ensure the round-the-clock working of the centre and immediately convey the complaints of the citizens regarding the waste and rainwater drainage to the concerned officers so that these complaints could be resolved in a timely manner.

He also requested the citizens to register their complaints by dialling the helpline number 1128, on WhatsApp number 03181030851 or through SSWMB Complaint - Karachi application.

